Byron Stinson | Boneh Israel The Redemption Event – Houston, Texas

Raquel Juarez from VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with Byron Stinson, Team Lead for Boneh Israel at The Voice of Healing Church Event - Boneh Israel The Redemption in Houston, Texas on March 27th, 2023.





In this interview, Byron Stinson shares about some of the projects Boneh Israel are currently undertaking, in particular the red heifer project. Byron details the process of how these red heifers were obtained in an unblemished state and transported to Israel from Texas last year. He also describes a timely miracle he recently witnessed at the pool of Siloam. Byron believes the Lord was instrumental in the whole journey of the red heifers and that God is moving in a major way right now to bring the Jews and Christian’s together for His glory.





