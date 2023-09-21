Cops Take Wife Hostage and Offer a Trade! Fiend for ID like Crackheads

This is NOT a case of "they need more training"



This happens EVERY DAY all across America!

These scumbag Police, who are NEVER held accountable for their unlawful actions, violate the rights of Americans AND the Constitution for one simple reason....

THEY PAY NO CONSEQUENCE FOR IT! NEVER held accountable!

They are NOT charged and sent to prison under

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 241 - Conspiracy Against Rights AND under

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242 - Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

like they SHOULD BE!

If these scumbags had to pay for their crimes, by these statutes being enforced, this would ALL STOP TOMORROW!

And that is exactly why every FEDERAL PROSECUTOR in this country needs to be FIRED and REPLACED with someone up to the job! Because it requires a PROSECUTOR to file the charges for a prosecution to move forward!

They'll gladly file ANYTHING against YOU!

But allow Police to get away with crimes that carry a possible DEATH PENALTY!

It's an issue that requires the destruction of the entire corporate system.

The corporation of the United States is a criminal one!

And it's time to bring some attention to it and start forcing some change!

These scumbags wipe their a** with the constitution every day

Police and the Courts grow more Criminal EVERY DAY!

original videos:

THE MOMENT HE REALIZED HE'S NOT FREE TO STAND IN HIS OWN YARD by HighImpactFlix

https://www.bitchute.com/video/f8pWhmT64CY/

Cops Take Wife Hostage and Offer a Trade!

by The Civil Rights Lawyer

https://youtu.be/OyMunYh7LBA

