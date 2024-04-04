BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BOONE CUTLER | Surviving the Psyop: Military Intelligence Strategies for the Everyday American to Survive 2024 | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
Follow
38 views • 04/04/2024

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Boone Cutler is an author, columnist, music video director and Warfighter Rights leader that has become the first nationally recognized radio talk-show personality who is also a combat veteran from the current war.

Boone’s message is simple, “America has lost faith in what they used to believe were the heroes I of in Hollywood, America has become disgusted with the political climate of today so the only place to turn to and trust for leadership is the Warfighter”.

Boone Cutler

WEBSITE: www.boonecutler.com

EVENT: www.flynnmovie.com

BOOKS: https://www.generalflynn.com/general-flynn-store



-------------------------------------------



