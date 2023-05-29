Daniel DeBaun Invents 5G Shielding Products That Reduce the Harmful Effects of Technology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DESCRIPTION
Daniel DeBaun is the CEO and co-founder of DefenderShield, which focuses on protecting people from the dangerous EMF and radio signals from cell phones, tablets, and laptops. With more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Daniel poured his wealth of experience into creating products, which shield users from the potentially cancer-causing signals coming from a wide range of tech gadgets. In addition, Daniel offers critical pointers on safe smartphone usage that will protect users from unintentionally “frying” their brains with unhealthy and unnatural WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and radio signals.
TAKEAWAYS
The best thing to do if you’re going to listen to music is to do so from a device that’s not too close to your head
There are links between cell phone usage and cancer along with fertility issues
The more gigahertz power a device has, the more likely it will damage your brain and body
20 years ago, radiation signals were only coming from the actual radio
