Daniel DeBaun Invents 5G Shielding Products That Reduce the Harmful Effects of Technology
2789 views • 05/29/2023


DESCRIPTION


Daniel DeBaun is the CEO and co-founder of DefenderShield, which focuses on protecting people from the dangerous EMF and radio signals from cell phones, tablets, and laptops. With more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Daniel poured his wealth of experience into creating products, which shield users from the potentially cancer-causing signals coming from a wide range of tech gadgets. In addition, Daniel offers critical pointers on safe smartphone usage that will protect users from unintentionally “frying” their brains with unhealthy and unnatural WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and radio signals. 



TAKEAWAYS


The best thing to do if you’re going to listen to music is to do so from a device that’s not too close to your head


There are links between cell phone usage and cancer along with fertility issues


The more gigahertz power a device has, the more likely it will damage your brain and body


20 years ago, radiation signals were only coming from the actual radio



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Court Denies Cell Tower Placement in Brawley Park: https://bit.ly/3otLciD

DefenderShield Video: https://bit.ly/4589Sh4 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Radiation Nation book: https://bit.ly/3Bl27GD 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DEFENDERSHIELD

Website (use code TINA for 10% off): https://bit.ly/41D5ALB 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/defendershield

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defendershield/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/defendershield/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefenderShield 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/defendershield/_shop/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
emfcell phonestelecommunicationswifigpsbluetoothceosignalslaptopsradio signalstina griffincounter culture mom showdaniel debaundefendershield
