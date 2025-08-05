DEATH at 280mph at Bonneville Salt Flats: Chris Raschke lost control of his vehicle while attempting to set a land speed record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEATH at 280mph
Chris Raschke lost control of his vehicle while attempting to set a land speed record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats
He was given treatment at the scene but died of his injuries.
Image thumbnail of him standing next to his vehicle.
Here's an article:
https://www.hotrod.com/features/racing-suspended-fatal-crash-at-2025-bonneville-speed-week