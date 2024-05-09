© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 8
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The Defense Ministry officially confirmed yesterday that Kislovka has been liberated, so it is likely that Russian troops are further away and could have already reached the road that leads to Petropavlovka»