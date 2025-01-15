The Minor Prophets Part #7 - Nahum-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 14 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.





ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Nahum, and in his 3 little chapters he talks almost exclusively about the Battle of Armageddon, with some wonderful nuggets about the Whore of Babylon known as the Roman Catholic system.