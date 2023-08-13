

Dane Wigington





Tropical Firepocalypse, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, August 12, 2023, #418





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

Maui: flash drought and anomalous 85 MPH winds perfectly timed to create an unprecedented inferno. "Maui experienced a two-category increase in drought severity in just three weeks from May to June, with that rapid intensification fitting the definition of a flash drought" (ABC news). "Even in the past week there's been a quick acceleration of that drought", said University of Virginia hydrologist Venkat Lakshmi (ABC news). "Flash droughts occur when the rain stops and it gets so hot that the atmosphere literally sucks moisture out of the ground and plants, making them more likely to catch fire (ABC news). "Major differences in air pressure drove unusually strong trade winds that fanned the destructive flames, according to meteorologists" (ABC news). An anomalously powerful clockwise rotating high pressure zone north of Hawaii combined with the anomalously resilient counter clockwise rotating Hurricane Dora south of Hawaii to create a surface level wind tunnel effect over Maui. Was the convergence of all these conditions just coincidence? Just random acts of nature? Or is there much more to the story that we are not being told? What puzzle piece is being systematically omitted from climate collapse catastrophe reporting of events that are unfolding all over the world?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

