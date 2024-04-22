BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why IVERMECTIN May NEVER HEAL YOU!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
98 views • 04/22/2024

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html

What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Types Of Cancer Ivermectin Can Treat - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/YVhJ

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://bitly.ws/ZeZx

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - The Ultimate Glyphosate Detox! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4aJS2mU

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC


Thorne Research - Basic Nutrients 2 / Day - https://amzn.to/2XTXv7h

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite Am Pm - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Metabolic Maintenance Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Pure Encapsulations L-Theanine - https://amzn.to/449tNfg

Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set - https://amzn.to/3w6a8An

Blue Light Blocking Glasses (10% OFF COUPON: CCSFD10) - https://truedark.com/

DefenderShield Air Tube Headphones - https://amzn.to/3lBQanJ


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why IVERMECTIN May NEVER HEAL YOU!


Ivermectin is widely used by people in the alternative detox and healing world to kill parasites and/or to treat many different types of cancer effectively because it is scientifically proven to have very potent anti-parasitic and anti-cancer effects.


Many of the people who use it to treat such things get great results and heal themselves fully of many different things, but then other people do not get the life-changing detox and healing benefits that they had expected to get from ingesting Ivermectin.


In this video, "Why IVERMECTIN May NEVER HEAL YOU!" I share with you many different reasons why Ivermectin may never heal you so you can become fully aware of what is preventing you from healing yourself with it so you can become aware of certain things you need to stop doing and certain things you need to effectively kill parasites fully in your body and treat a wide variety of health issues and symptoms such as cancer.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin parasite detoxhow to use ivermectinivermectin benefitsivermectin health benefitsivermectin cancer treatmentwhere to buy ivermectinwhy ivermectin may never heal youivermectin may never heal youwhy ivermectin is not healing youhow to correctly use ivermectin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy