Making Vanilla Butter Cake,health and fitness best cake. Swiss Meringue Buttercream Yammy Cake.#Indulovecooking

Making Vanilla Butter Cake, Swiss Meringue Buttercream Yammy Cake.#Indulovecooking #treding #viralvideo #healthfitnesscake #tredingvideo
270g cake flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
150g unsalted butter
30ml oil
130g sugar
Cream the butter, oil and sugar until pale and fluffy
3 eggs, add one by one
1 tbsp vanilla extract
divide the batter into 3 pans (buttered and floured), bake the cakes at 170C for 30 - 35 minutes
* The Swiss meringue buttercream
3 egg whites
140g powdered sugar
a pinch of salt (I forgot to show in the video)
300g room temperature butter
1 tbsp vanilla extract
a little purple color
Sugar syrup: 100ml water, 30g sugar, mix to dissolve
Sprinkles for decoration
