BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Making Vanilla Butter Cake,health and fitness best cake. Swiss Meringue Buttercream Yammy Cake.#Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 10 months ago

Making Vanilla Butter Cake, Swiss Meringue Buttercream Yammy Cake.#Indulovecooking #treding #viralvideo #healthfitnesscake #tredingvideo


270g cake flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt


150g unsalted butter

30ml oil

130g sugar

Cream the butter, oil and sugar until pale and fluffy


3 eggs, add one by one

1 tbsp vanilla extract


divide the batter into 3 pans (buttered and floured), bake the cakes at 170C for 30 - 35 minutes


* The Swiss meringue buttercream

3 egg whites

140g powdered sugar

a pinch of salt (I forgot to show in the video)

300g room temperature butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract

a little purple color


Sugar syrup: 100ml water, 30g sugar, mix to dissolve

Sprinkles for decoration

cakes,baking,butter cake,butter cake recipe joy of baking,baking with country crock plant butter,buttercream,realistic cakes,vanilla cake with whipped cream frosting,butter cream cheese frosting cake,vanilla cake,baking a pinterest minimalist cake,butter cake recipe sri lanka,sugarcraftschool designer cakes,health and wellness,the best chocolate cake recipe,butter cream cheese frosting,cream cheese buttercream,peanut butter bundt cake

- If you like the video, please leave a like and share this video #indulovecookng

Keywords
health and wellnessbakingbuttercreamcakesrealistic cakesbutter cakebutter cake recipe joy of bakingbaking with country crock plant buttervanilla cake with whipped cream frostingbutter cream cheese frosting cakevanilla cakebaking a pinterest minimalist cakebutter cake recipe sri lankasugarcraftschool designer cakesthe best chocolate cake recipebutter cream cheese frostingcream cheese buttercreampeanut butter bundt cake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy