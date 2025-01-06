BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blind and Deaf Man Invents Light Up Cane After Being Hit by Three Vehicles - Kelvin Crosby
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 6 months ago

Many people don’t realize how dangerous the world can be for those who are blind. Hero Kelvin Crosby suffers from both blindness and deafness and shares about his severe disadvantages, multiple suicide attempts, even his narrow escape from almost being killed crossing the street on three separate occasions. After he was struck by a taxi in New York City in sub-zero temperatures, he knew he had to do something to help other visually impaired people be able to cross the street safely. Shortly after, he ingeniously created the See Me Cane. He advocates for a type of “defensive walking,” which is helpful for blind people walking in specifically low-light situations. Defensive walking cultivates a cautionary environment that helps others react to what you are doing rather than the other way around, Kelvin explains.



TAKEAWAYS


You can donate to help Kelvin raise another $500,000, which will allow him to produce another 2,500 See Me Canes at SeeMeCane.com


Perseverance is the perfect word to describe Kelvin’s attitude when facing many obstacles and difficulties in life


Kelvin also suffers from Usher syndrome type 2, which causes hearing and vision loss


God has been guiding Kelvin’s every step throughout his childhood years, multiple suicide attempts, and the creation of See Me Cane



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

See Me Cane video: https://bit.ly/3BXtAlH

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4077C94

See Me Cane Go Fund Me: https://bit.ly/3BVOi5o


🔗 CONNECT WITH KELVIN CROSBY

Website: https://kelvincrosby.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DEAF BLIND POTTER

Website: https://www.deafblindpotter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deafblindpotter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deafblindpotter/

X: https://x.com/DeafblindPotter

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZUkZbo

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@deafblindpotter


🔗 CONNECT WITH SEE ME CANE

Website: https://www.seemecane.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
suicideinventionnew york cityeyesblinddeaftina griffincounter culture mom showkelvin crosbysee me canedefensive walking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy