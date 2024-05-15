Dr. Taylor Mitchell - Hidden Frequencies: Tune Your Energy, Beat Stress & Better Health? DWD 5/14/24

Dr.Taylor Mitchell, ND - Hidden Frequencies: Tune Your Energy to Beat Stress & Better Health?- DWD 5/14/24

In this episode, we delve into the world of energy vibration and its surprising connection to stress and overall health with Dr. Taylor Mitchell, a licensed naturopathic doctor.

Dr. Mitchell will shed light on the concept of hidden frequencies, and how they might be impacting your well-being. We'll explore the science behind energy and emotions, and discover practical techniques you can use to tune your own energy for stress reduction and improved health.





Join us as we unveil the potential of this powerful, and often overlooked, dimension of wellness. Is there a hidden key to stress management vibrating within you? Tune in to find out!





Today Dr. Taylor Mitchell discussed various ways that we can better our energy and health, including the use of specialized breathing techniques and connecting with nature.





She spoke about the power of words and how they can destroy our feeling of worth or build us up. She mentioned body dysmorphia and methods of overcoming this mental challenge.





She discussed the importance of detoxing and how coffee may contribute to anger issues in some people. How the release of anger is important and healing.





She mentioned her favorite Youngevity supplements for their adaptability for a large swath of her patients. And so much more....





