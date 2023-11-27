Pablo Campra. GRAFENO.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Informe técnico final de detección de grafeno en vacunas COVID19 por espectroscopía micro-raman: https://www.dropbox.com/s/b3kbszxvjg1hebl/1-INFORME_T%C3%89CNICO_FINAL_DETECCI%C3%93N_DE_GRAFENO_EN_VACUNAS_COVID.pdf?dl=0
Informes y publicaciones científicas sobre la toxicidad del óxido de grafeno en los seres vivos y en el ser humano en particular: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8yraxanzpynvc0m/INFORMES%20TOXICIDAD%20%C3%93XIDO%20DE%20GRAFENO.pdf?dl=0
Identificación de posible microtecnología y patrones artificiales en vacuna Pfizer con microscopía óptica:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6kgt4bjt0eyhxlu/IDENTIFICACI%C3%93N%20DE%20MICROTECNOLOG%C3%8DA%20Y%20PATRONES%20ARTIFICIALES%20EN%20VACUNA%20PFIZER.pdf?dl=0