TRUE CHRISTIANITY VERS FALSE CHRISTIANITY PART 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We were warned throughout the bible against false teachings. In this lesson we will explore what the bible and history have to say about it. The denominal churches i.e. Baptist, Methodist, Assemblies of God, and many others have their origins in Catholicism. Most have become 501 (3) (c) State churches under the same lord as the Catholic Church. We will test the doctrine of salvation against what the bible actually says.