Flipping Tables with Bill & Johnny and Shannon Rowan

JCI 2024-05-19 Shannon Rowan

Topic list:

* How Shannon connected with John Hamer to write “Welcome to the Masquerade”.

* Shannon realizing that she is sensitive to electro-magnetic radiation.

* Criminal tyrant “Governor of New York” Kathy Hochul brags that enviro-tyranny is Roman Catholic “social justice”.

* Internet information lockdown is the “new normal”.

* “Fish eggs vs. muddy waters”: the Machine assault on reproduction.

* Shannon’s partner Sam has a new album.

* Real content creators never have a chance: “copyright” tyranny only makes the super-rich, richer.

* Sam’s X-Files obsession shows us “appeal to authority” manipulation.

* The poisons in pet food: what’s the solution?

* “Vitamin-infused food”: BECAUSE THEY LOVE YOU.

* From honey to milk: they ruin everything before you touch it.

* Would the Machine be behind “chemtrails” even on themselves?

* “Scripted, biased, false news is a danger to our democracy.”

* Rick Perry wanted to use an “Executive Order” to mandate Gardasil for all Texas teen girls AND boys.

* Rare, true satire: Jim Brewer is “SIX-FOOT SAFE”.

* From “COVIDIOT” to “VACCINE HOAXER”.

* Which vaccine should you get?

* Vernon Coleman, Mark Elsis and his “Earth Newspaper”: disinfo agents for ROME.

* Johnny’s friend Tom Cowan questioning Coleman and the “Nuclear Atom”: welcome to the party, pal.

* “THE MIRACLE CURE FOR CANCER!”

* Can you trust the tech that protects you: from EMF blockers to fluoride filters?

* There are no shortcuts to good health.

* The shocking truth about “life-saving techniques” like “CPR”.

