(Scene) Jenny Leaves Forest Again San Francisco Song - Forrest Gump (1994)
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
140 followers
111 views • 03/23/2023

WAIT FOR IT AS ABOVE, SO BELOW . PAUSE -12,13 SECONDS

Route 66, stars fallen angels, Rosemary's baby!

 Their Symbols WILL Be Their Downfall

gump (n.)

"dolt, numskull, foolish person," 1825, "a term most generally applied to a female" [Jamieson]; meaning "chicken" is from 1914, U.S. thieves' slang.


GMC on truck G=33 26 letters alphabet plus 7 ='s 33, flip m counter clockwise 3, c is third letter. 32  number on nearside van


Genesis 3:22
King James Bible
And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever:

signssymbolsand
