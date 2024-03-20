Jared Kushner: Gaza could be a valuable 'waterfront property'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former senior foreign policy adviser Jared Kushner praised Gaza as a valuable "waterfront property," in an interview at Harvard University on 15 February.
He also suggested moving Gaza’s population to the Negev desert in Israel: “It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
