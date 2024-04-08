Eclipse Worship Opens Revelation 9 Portals?

The Great Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024 was amazing for those in the direct path. What did it mean?

According to Dr. William Schnoebelen, there were three powerful issues effecting humanity today:

Aleister Crowley - Equinox of the gods, worship opening demonic portals.

CERN - Creating and opening portals to the demonic.

Solar Eclipse - Heightening dark powers.

This is what they're attempting to accomplish:

The fifth angel sounded his shofar; and I saw a star that had fallen out of heaven onto the earth, and he was given the key to the shaft [portal] leading down to the Abyss. He opened the shaft of the Abyss, and there went up smoke from the shaft like the smoke of a huge furnace; the sun was darkened, and the sky too, by the smoke from the shaft. Then out of the smoke onto the earth came locusts, and they were given power like the power scorpions have on earth. Revelation 9:1-5

Will they accomplish their goals?

CROWLEY"S EQUINOX of the gods - The CERN COLLIDER & INTERDIMENSIONAL PORTALS! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivdINzXC-os