Quo Vadis





May 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 30, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to reveal to you the Will of My Son Jesus about your life.





I have come to announce to you the Full Will of God!





The day will come when I will reveal to you extraordinary things that I have seen and heard from My Son Jesus.





I will not bring you suppositions, but the full truth.





Your hearts will be filled with joy and many estranged souls will return to the truth.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You have freedom, but the best is to do the Will of the Lord.





Be attentive!





Ye are walking towards a future in which the just will drink the bitter chalice of pain, but, as I have already said, there is no victory without the cross.





Courage!





Heaven must be your goal.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis for March 23, 2023 had a similar focus.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro:





Dear children, only by the force of prayer can ye overcome the obstacles that will come for you.





There is no victory without the cross.





Encourage ye yourselves and in everything be ye like Jesus.





Embrace ye My Calls, for I desire to conduct you to Him who is your One True Saviour.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





The smoke of the demon will spread everywhere, causing spiritual darkness in many hearts.





Those who remain faithful to My Jesus will always have His Protection.





Approach ye the Confessional and seek the Mercy of My Jesus.





Do not reject the Grace that the Lord offers you.





Courage! Heaven will be your reward for all the good you do in this life.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNhtXuDBxhs