Could a #Walkaway Return to Blue to Vote for RFK?? What Would it Take?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could a former Democrat, a #walkaway, return to the Democratic Party to vote for Robert Kennedy Junior should win the nomination? For me it's a question of his stance on bitcoin and liking him as a person, but it's an uphill battle for the authoritarian tendencies of the Democratic Party, the fact that they're anti-free-speech, and locked you into your house during Covid while mandating vaccines, or only part of what might impede me from doing so.
#rfkjr #woke #freespeech #uspolitics #democrats
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more