BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Dines With Zuckerberg, Elon Musk. Neuralink Implant & Mark Of The Beast. World 1st Media Ban
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • 6 months ago

Mark Zuckerberg visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago, reportedly 'wants to support the national renewal' Stephen Miller says Zuckerberg sees Trump as 'an agent of change' Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, just months after the tech entrepreneur publicly praised President-elect Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt.


Mark Zuckerberg dines with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago


Musk joins Trump and family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a seat at the family table for Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, joining President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their 18-year-old son Barron, in the latest indicator of Trump’s growing bond with the world’s richest man.


Elon Musk's Neuralink Green-Lit for First Brain Chip Trial Outside US


Elon Musk's Neuralink announces study to connect brain implant to robotic arm. The announcement comes about four months after Musk relayed his vision for patients with an Optimus robotic arm or leg to have the ability to control their limbs with the N1 implant.


Neuralink Plans to Test Whether Its Brain Implant Can Control a Robotic Arm. Elon Musk’s brain implant company is launching a new study to test whether its wireless device can control a robotic arm.


Elon Musk Pushes Brain Implant Production as $14.7 Million Texas Facility Takes Shape


Neuralink boosts hiring for manufacturing roles


Elon Musk's Neuralink hiring spree to ramp up production of 'Fitbit in your skull'. Elon Musk's Neuralink has been given the green light to launch its first human clinical trial in Canada as the billionaire's brain implant company is on a hiring spree.


Woman uses chip implanted in her hand to pay at Whole Foods, calls it 'the coolest thing ever'

Burgundy Waller has a RFID chip implanted in her hand and the video has left us stunned.


Tesla owner implanted a chip in his hand to open his car and access data

This Tesla owner unlocks his car using a chip in his right hand

Other than unlocking his car it also acts as a home key

He can also store all kinds of information on this chip


Microchip implant lets you pay with your hand


Life in a cashless society will be no life at all


Global IT outage shows dangers of cashless society, campaigners say. Cash provides essential fallback when digital payments break down, Payment Choice Alliance points out


Australian Parliament bans social media for under-16s with world-first law


Most in Germany want Australia-style social media ban: poll. A survey has shown that a majority in Germany would support banning social media use for those under 16. This week, Australian lawmakers approved legislation to that effect.

Tech companies put on notice as Australia passes world-first social media ban for under-16s


#DonaldTrump

#ElonMusk

#MarkZuckerberg

#Thanksgiving

#MaraLago

#Neuralink

#Mar-A-Lago


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
bible prophecymark of the beastbrain chipneuralinkbuyingsocial media banmark of the beast chipnational sunday lawno buy no sellbrain implantprepare for warsaving health ministriesdavid housedark dayelon musk trumptrump zuckerbergneurolink brain linkelon musk neurolinkimplant in braintrump musk thanksgiving dinnerpayment with chip implantmar-a-lago thanksgiving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy