201 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Thy Kingdom Come, Is God's Kingdom To Be Set Up On Earth?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 201 we discuss the coming of God's Kingdom. The Jews are waiting for the Messiah to come to set up His Kingdom on earth and then they will rule. Many Christians believe that the Kingdom has to be set up on earth by the church and then the church will rule through legislation. But was it ever meant to be an earthly kingdom?