What They Don't Want You To Know About Antidepressants
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
311 views • 02/19/2024

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Feb 19, 2024


During my career as a forensic psychiatrist, I experienced a vast amount of cases where Antidepressants (like Zoloft, Lexapro, Effexor, and other SSRIs) were ruining the lives of my patients…


Not only did it prevent them from addressing the root cause of their problems, but it massively increased suicidal tendencies among them — so I decided to taper them off, and never prescribe them again...


We’ve all experienced depression of one kind or another, either through heartbreak, burnout, etc.


But the most sinister aspect of this type of psychiatric treatment is how the medical establishment regards depression as a “disease” that needs to be treated with their so-called magic pill — rather than a normal experience that can be addressed with the right guidance and support.


Though SSRIs are extremely dangerous, I advise everyone who is still on them to be cautious when considering a withdrawal. Taper off slowly, and avoid getting off them too quickly.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4e6wei-what-they-dont-want-you-to-know-about-antidepressants.html


Keywords
antidepressantsdepressiondr andrew kaufmansuicidal tendenciesforensic psychiatrist
