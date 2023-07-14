© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/13/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Grant Stinchfield: The American elites are getting extremely wealthy off partnering with the CCP, and it is the American and Chinese people who have suffered! Nicole: The American and Chinese people should unite and fight the CCP.
7/13/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：美国的精英阶层因与中共同流合污而暴富，受苦的是中美两国人民! 妮可：中美两国人民应该团结起来，一同反抗中共！
