Unseen Footage of the Small Plane Crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA 🛩
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
792 views • 7 months ago

Medical Transport Jet Crashes in Philadelphia: A small plane has crashed into a building and cars at Cottman Avenue and Rosevelt Boulevard outside of Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia; Multiple Injuries Reported, At least 6 people have reportedly been killed in the Learjet Air Ambulance crash.

Aerial footage reveals wreckage and multiple fires burning and engulfing multiple homes at the site of the plane crash.

A pediatric patient on board the plane that crashed was on the way home after receiving life-saving treatment sponsored by a charity.

STEVE'S TAKE: Weird that there is a Muslim on scene filming at the time of impact saying "Allahu Akbar" don't you think?

I'm listening to "Philadelphia Fire Dispatch - South" using the Scanner Radio app. ⬇️

👂🏼You can listen to it by going to https://scannerradio.app/?l=ODExMjk

trendingviralpennsylvaniaphiladelphiaamerican patriots for god and countryplane crashtrending newsviral videosairplane crashtrending videosphiladelphia plane crashpennsylvania plane crashmedical transport jet crashes in philadelphiavideo of philadelphia plane crashsmall plane crashplane crash philadelphialearjet air ambulancelearjet air ambulance plane crash
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

00:56New Video of the Plane Crash in Philadelphia

01:03"Allahu Akbar" Chanting Muslim Catches the Philadelphia Plane Crash in Real Time

02:40Dashcam Captures Medical Transport Jet Crash in Philadelphia

03:09More Footage of the Plane Crash

03:23Video of the Medical Transport Jet Crashing Outside of the Roosevelt Mall in Philly

03:32Plane Crash Sparked Fires That Engulfed Multiple Homes

03:44Aerial View of the Fires Burning After the Learjet Air Ambulance Crash

04:45American Patriots for God and Country Outro

