Unseen Footage of the Small Plane Crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA 🛩

Medical Transport Jet Crashes in Philadelphia: A small plane has crashed into a building and cars at Cottman Avenue and Rosevelt Boulevard outside of Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia; Multiple Injuries Reported, At least 6 people have reportedly been killed in the Learjet Air Ambulance crash.
Aerial footage reveals wreckage and multiple fires burning and engulfing multiple homes at the site of the plane crash.
A pediatric patient on board the plane that crashed was on the way home after receiving life-saving treatment sponsored by a charity.
STEVE'S TAKE: Weird that there is a Muslim on scene filming at the time of impact saying "Allahu Akbar" don't you think?
I'm listening to "Philadelphia Fire Dispatch - South" using the Scanner Radio app. ⬇️
👂🏼You can listen to it by going to https://scannerradio.app/?l=ODExMjk
00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro
00:56New Video of the Plane Crash in Philadelphia
01:03"Allahu Akbar" Chanting Muslim Catches the Philadelphia Plane Crash in Real Time
02:40Dashcam Captures Medical Transport Jet Crash in Philadelphia
03:09More Footage of the Plane Crash
03:23Video of the Medical Transport Jet Crashing Outside of the Roosevelt Mall in Philly
03:32Plane Crash Sparked Fires That Engulfed Multiple Homes
03:44Aerial View of the Fires Burning After the Learjet Air Ambulance Crash
04:45American Patriots for God and Country Outro