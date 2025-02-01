Unseen Footage of the Small Plane Crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA 🛩

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Medical Transport Jet Crashes in Philadelphia: A small plane has crashed into a building and cars at Cottman Avenue and Rosevelt Boulevard outside of Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia; Multiple Injuries Reported, At least 6 people have reportedly been killed in the Learjet Air Ambulance crash.

Aerial footage reveals wreckage and multiple fires burning and engulfing multiple homes at the site of the plane crash.

A pediatric patient on board the plane that crashed was on the way home after receiving life-saving treatment sponsored by a charity.

STEVE'S TAKE: Weird that there is a Muslim on scene filming at the time of impact saying "Allahu Akbar" don't you think?

