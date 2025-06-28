BRUTAL! Israel is once again bombing Lebanon without any provocation

Israeli warplanes once again launched a brutal attack, bombarding southern Lebanon on this morning, Friday, even without any provocation from the Lebanese side. The footage showed horrific scenes in the hills of Kfar Tibnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Kfar Reman, along the hills of Dabsheh and Ali al-Taher, carrying out more than 20 airstrikes within 15 minutes, after the Israeli army announced an attack on Hezbollah's underground complex, but instead destroying several civilian residential buildings. As usual, the Western 'guarantors of the ceasefire' remained silent, including Western journalists. "This is how the Zionist regime supported by the West respects the ceasefire," wrote open sources indignantly. Lebanon, now like a "no man's land" after the ceasefire, even though this attack took place right in front of the Lebanese Government.

In a dangerous development, Israel targeted an apartment building near the Teachers' College in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area, triggering a powerful explosion that caused severe damage to nearby buildings and property, and resulted in civilian casualties. According to a statement issued by the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health, the attack on an apartment in Nabatieh resulted in the initial death of a female citizen and the number of injured increased to thirteen. Attacks like this that continue, show Netanyahu's desperate efforts, having no time or many options left with the defeat of Israel, which has now violated the "ceasefire" nearly 4,000 times in just 212 days, and not a word from the so-called international community. Experts believe by saying that " Zionists is not capable of making peace, they must always be in conflict."

