Melbourne Freedom Rally 29 March 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part two of two videos of today's rally in Bourke Street Mall under the old GPO building. The speeches uncovered government corruption and theft of Australia by big corporations. Some people say this is a waste of time but we are called to this. This is a marathon and massive change will take a while to sink in. This requires a large % of our nation to see the evil. It's indeed happening but slowly, one person at a time. There was also a call to vote independent if at all possible and number the big parties last.