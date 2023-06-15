© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/14/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: The US judiciary system should not be weaponized to target political dissidents. If Miles Guo, who was prosecuted and detained under false charges, cannot regain freedom, America will not be a free country anymore.
#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/14/2023【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：美国的司法系统不应成为打击政治异见者的武器！如果被诬告而身陷囹圄的郭文贵先生无法重获自由，那么美国将不再是一个自由的国度！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平