Culture in Decline (Season 1) [2012-2013 - Peter Joseph]

Season one of Peter Joseph’s Culture in Decline takes on the subjects of democracy, materialism, economics, war, terrorism and what our society has in store for the future given its current trajectory. With special guests Katie Goodman, Rick Overton, Lee Camp, Chad Fisher and others, this season pulls back the mask of normality to reveal the vat of obnoxiousness that lurks underneath.





00:00:00 EPISODE 1 - What Democracy?

https://youtu.be/bTbLslkIR2k

Do we have democracy in the United States? What Defines it? This debut episode “What Democracy?" of Culture in Decline examines the limits and extent of the American political system. This episode features street interviews and a special presidential debate.





00:29:19 EPISODE 2 - Economics 101

https://youtu.be/KEC0GT_8l_I

The topic of this show entitled "Economics 101" deals with the subject of Economic Calculation, Market Rationale and its effects, along with considerations of the Scientific Principles of Sustainability. This episode features long winded and generally insulting rhetoric, a special guest Gremlin, CID's "Man on the Street" and the return of the evil peach-suit capitalist - Peter's alter ego."





01:02:31 EPISODE 3 - C.V.D.

https://youtu.be/iKkEjl-RSfc

Culture In Decline Episode #3 covers a new disease epidemic rapidly spreading across the world: "Consumption-Vanity Disorder". A disease spread not through a mutating virus or genetic predisposition - but through cultural "Memes" - turning the world into a cesspool of mini-malls, fashion obsessions, fake t**s and belligerent gadgetry.





01:33:53 EPISODE 4 - War on Nature

https://youtu.be/BFdf0lL3GFg

In this episode, Peter investigates the nature of War and human conflict; the White House declares War On Nature itself; a french chef prepares an international delicacy for the kids; Louie the Logic Gremlin returns to piss everyone off and our Man on the Street gets rowdy.





02:03:18 EPISODE 5 - Baby go Boom!

https://youtu.be/IeswJY0o2uA

In this installment of Peter Joseph's public access parody,the subject of Security and True Safety will be investigated. The evil terrorists are revealed to be at it again with a new airline scare; our Guy In A Tie reminds us of who is in control and a special award show finds a very special recipient in the Gun Control Debate.





02:35:21 EPISODE 6 - Tale of Two Worlds

https://youtu.be/6vNCpGaxWno

In this final episode of the season, Dr. Peter Joseph shows off his fresh new Time Machine, guiding the audience through a vision of two possible futures. The first exploring the current trends that just may lead us all into vast new levels of decline; The second showing what the world could be...if anyone actually gave a damn to make it happen. ;) Louie the Logic Gremlin is sleeping; Bob is Dead.