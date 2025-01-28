A beautiful fire raid & assault on a stronghold of AFU carried out by the Russian Special Operations Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A beautiful fire raid and assault on a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out by the Russian Special Operations Forces (SOF RF).
The enemy observers were eliminated by sniper fire, after which the Ukrainian soldiers were suppressed by dense small arms and grenade launcher fire and driven into trenches, where some of the Ukrainian soldiers were killed and some surrendered after being smoked out of their dugouts by setting them on fire.