Tonight, the Russian army struck the enemy's positions in the Kherson direction with zilki.

This was from earlier tonight Ukraine time... about 3 hours or so ago... the Russian army struck the enemy's positions in the Kherson direction with zilki.
Cynthia, I don't know what 'zilki' is... I guess the usual incinerary rounds used by Russia, that I've seen on other videos that look like this.