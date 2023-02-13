Digital ID Ensures You Are Marked As Corrupted Flesh/Authentication To Live

Notice the symbol of a Right Hand is used to show your right to buy and sell in satan's kingdom.Your Right Hand indicates your right to buy and sell and your Forehead indicates who controls your thought process. The true saints are sealed in their forehead because our thought process will be controlled by the Spirit of God. Person marked will have their thought process changed to believe evil is good and good is evil.

The devil wants to take the place of God in His temple.





Ephesians 4:30 KJV

And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are Sealed unto the day of redemption.

Revelation 9:4 KJV

And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the Seal of God in their Foreheads.





