Decoding Cannabis Sales Patterns and Anomalies

On this episode we dissect the data and delve into the numbers to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis market.





From discussing the clear leaders in cannabis sales to uncovering regions experiencing remarkable growth, we paint a vivid picture of the market's ebb and flow.





Discover how states like Illinois and Massachusetts are showing consistent growth, potentially indicating the growing acceptance of cannabis products. Dive into the anomalies of British Columbia's consistently higher sales figures and the steadiness of states like Arizona, Massachusetts, and Ontario.





Unravel the mysteries behind month-to-month fluctuations, exploring the impact of factors such as product availability, consumer preferences, regulatory changes, and marketing strategies. Gain insights into year-over-year sales growth patterns, identifying seasonal trends and unique anomalies that shape consumer behavior.





Explore the intricate relationship between cannabis product variety and the count of SKUs, driven by factors like market maturity, regulatory influence, competition, and consumer preferences. Uncover the significance of median store like-store sales growth, understanding the trends and anomalies that shed light on economic dynamics across different states.





Whether you're a cannabis enthusiast, industry professional, or curious observer, this episode offers a captivating exploration of the world of cannabis sales.





Join us as we unravel the numbers, decode the trends, and navigate the thriving landscape of cannabis commerce.





GUEST:

Beau Whitney, founder and Chief Economist at Whitney Economics

Whitney Economics is a global leader in cannabis and hemp business consulting, economic research, and Policy Advising.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/beauwhitney/



