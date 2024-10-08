Hurricane Helene -- What Really Happened in WNC...





Many of you have reached out asking how you can help- while nothing can be shipped in as of now, I thank those of you that have sent donations. Our families’ budgets have been quite shot (obviously) as we’ve had to gather so many supplies. I’m trusting the Lord heavily as we make our money from posting content (obviously can’t do that right now) and everyone in the home that has physical jobs won’t be able to work for quite some time as the town has literally been wiped out.





It’s going to be a long recovery- and we thank you all for the prayers and support. If you’d like to help monetarily, you can scroll down on our website and make a donation directly to our families: https://www.heavenlymindedhome.com/





Live Amazon list of current needs: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls...





Or to the fundraiser for the continual recovery: https://gofund.me/91b06a5d





Have a need or additional way to help, let us know: https://tally.so/r/wLJd7G





Forward and share this- I know many businesses, churches and individuals have been looking for ways to help! And this goal amount will be simply a drop in the bucket to all that is needed for so many here in this area-- and many here in the HMH Community.





Thank you https://thesimpleliferevival.com/ for your family's help & for sharing footage of the help needed - nothing is more beautiful than seeing people BE THE CHURCH! 🙏🏼





