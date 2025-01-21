BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE HOLY TRINITY IS 🧲⚡ DIELECTRICITY, MAGNETISM AND ELECTRICITY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
191 views • 7 months ago

🧬Maxpein🧬 - THE HOLY TRINITY IS DIELECTRICITY, MAGNETISM & ELECTRICITY


Dielectricity is the Aether and was taking out of scientific literature at the beginning of the 20th century following the removal of Aether from the periodic table of elements.


Today most electricians have never heard of dielectricity.


What's electricity?


Electricity is a hybrid of magnetism and mitters dielectricity.


Magnetism and dielectrictricity achieve charge aka electrification through abrasion, friction, pressure and suction.


This charge is split into + and - charges.


Positive charges are attracted to negative charges.


When charge moves from + to - it creates a current like a battery or circuit.


The atmosphere is positively charged contrast to the earth which maintains a negative charge.


Positive charges correlates with the Masculine and Negative charges correlated with the Feminine.


Now you get why ancient cultures refer to the Sky as Father Sky and the Earth as Mother Earth.


Father sky donates electrons (charge) to Mother Earth who receives them.


This creates fertility in the soil and an atmosphere rich in plasma charge.


Viktor Schauberger spoke on how during the times when the ancient forest were thriving the air was so highly charged that plasma sparks could be seen discharging from pine needles and the tips of branches.


How do you think atoms are held together ?


Electrical Charge.


What dictates the health of a cell?


Electrical Charge.


Electricity correlates with the Physical while Magnetism correlates with the Spiritual.


As above, So Below.


✨🙌🏾💫


© nuatlantis


Source: https://x.com/maximumpain333/status/1881304390503662032


Thumbnail: https://tartariabritannica.com/blog/a-steady-flow-of-ions/


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDurpnNSV7i/


https://liamweavers.substack.com/p/the-universal-trinity


https://universaltruthschool.com/category/articles-by-santos-bonacci/


https://crowdbunker.com/v/EALfmrMJvZ

electricitymagnetismdielectricityaethermulti pronged offensive
