© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Looks good, great cooking for those hungry warriors! I'm hungry now. ; ) - Cynthia
A chef who worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant now prepares food at one of the frontline positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson region.
A serviceman with the call sign "Chief" told RIA Novosti that the main thing is fantasy, and in the near future he will cook lasagna for the guys.