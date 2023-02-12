BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Modern UFO Origin Story and Science w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
359 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 02/12/2023

Modern UFO Origin Story and Science w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe


Clip from: The Nature of UFOs w/ Keith Thompson | Conversations On The Fringe

Watch The Full Episode: https://www.youtube.com/live/lbadR8Y6IYI?feature=share


Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Keith Thompson, author and independent journalist whose articles have appeared in The New York Times, Esquire magazine, and Psychology Today. His book "Angels and Aliens: UFOs and the Mythic Imagination" was heralded by the San Francisco Chronicle as "the most fascinating book written on the subject. Keith is currently at work on a sequel with the title “Cosmos Calling: UFOs and the Human Response,” which will explore the idea that UFOs can be viewed as a “call from the cosmos” to a greater reality in which mind and matter are interconnected in remarkable ways.


Guest Website:

thompsonatlarge.com

Social Media Accounts, Twitter, Facebook, etc.: Twitter: @keiththompson1


Books:

"Angels and Aliens: UFOs and the Mythic Imagination" (1993)

"To Be a Man: In Search of the Deep Masculine" (1991)


JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com


If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!

https://givesendgo.com/redpills


Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At

www.redpills.tv


Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.

www.redpills.tv/mypillow


My Patriot Supply

Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes

redpills.tv/patriot


The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!


Web

https://redpills.tv


Telegram

http://t.me/RedpillsTV


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject


CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/redpills


GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/redpill


Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...


DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject

Keywords
aliensufofringeredpill projectkeith thompson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy