EPOCH TV | Docs Expose Fani Willis' False Claims; Congress Launches Probe Into Alleged Lover

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Docs Expose Fani Willis' False Claims; Congress Launches Probe Into Alleged Lover
Fani Willis finally breaks the silence on accusations of an "improper" relationship with her top Trump prosecutor, claiming the "attacks" against her were racially motivated.
Newly released documents reveal Fulton County DA Fani Willis was lying when trying to defend herself in public.
Meanwhile, Congress has just launched an investigation into Ms. Willis' alleged affair. 👇
