Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Docs Expose Fani Willis' False Claims; Congress Launches Probe Into Alleged Lover
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
80 views
Published a month ago

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Docs Expose Fani Willis' False Claims; Congress Launches Probe Into Alleged Lover


Fani Willis finally breaks the silence on accusations of an "improper" relationship with her top Trump prosecutor, claiming the "attacks" against her were racially motivated.


Newly released documents reveal Fulton County DA Fani Willis was lying when trying to defend herself in public.


Meanwhile, Congress has just launched an investigation into Ms. Willis' alleged affair. 👇

https://ept.ms/FalseClaimsFM



Episode Resources:


🔵 Previous Episode:


https://ept.ms/47UN0BX


🔵 Court Filing:


https://ept.ms/4aOu0rl


🔵 Documents:


https://ept.ms/3O7esoI


🔵 Fani Speech:


https://ept.ms/3u0ikRJ



Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvfani willispresident trump indictments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket