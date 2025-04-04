SN1511: Activating Adversity, Mortality Crisis & Influence to Infiltration ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6rlr51-sn1511-activating-adversity-mortality-crisis-and-influence-to-infiltration-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/04/04/sn1511-activating-adversity-mortality-crisis-influence-to-infiltration/]





This episode wasn’t DOGE’d. We’re back again this week talking about how the technocratic and scientific elite are operating in the shadowy background controlling the levers of society. That’s just the honorable mentions and the intro to this week's transmission. In the first segment, after the intro and honorable mentions, we dive into how the left, whether they will admit it or not, have already initiated a civil war.





Whether through social engineering, mass formation psychosis, or even the disturbing reality of the brain damage brought on by the Covid vaccine, we are indeed dealing with individuals who are hell bent on causing chaos. A new study has come out of Italy of 9 million vaccinated individuals displaying the characteristics of being brain damaged. Echoing sentiments we’ve had on the show for some time; the gifts from these technocrats continue to give





In the final segment of this week's transmission we update the audience about the deportation efforts and how these events are being disrupted by radicals. It’s not just the radical left, though. We’re finding more information that foreign adversaries are fueling some of the domestic unrest that we’re still unraveling. This isn’t a beginner's episode. This is one of those installments that breaks down how we are in the fog of multiple wars already.





