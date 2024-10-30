NO ONE CAN AFFORD THIS ANYMORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you start to realize the scale of the homeowners insurance nightmare that people across America are facing you will never see homeownership the same way again. People are paying massive premiums and when combined with property taxes can be several thousands of dollars per month even if you have no mortgage. How is the housing market going to continue going up when people are paying these massive bills?