© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Commander For The Ant.
Proverbs 6:7-8 (NIV).
7) It has no commander,
no overseer or ruler,
8) yet it stores its provisions in summer
and gathers its food at harvest.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Without a leader, ants store food in one season to consume it in another.
One of my favorite proverbs is not from Proverbs:
Dig a well before you are thirsty.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8uxm2n
#ant #no #commander #overseer #ruler #stores #provisions #summer #gathers #food #harvest