BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Gossip Killer of Good Friends
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 7 months ago

Want to know the quickest way to kill a good friendship, allow a gossip into the mix? Always remember the one who talks about others also talks about You.

Music by Send Rain

As a Child of God you are called to be a peacemaker and if you take that seriously Jesus says you will be blessed.

The one that God says is an abomination is the one sows discord among brethren, the opposite of a peacemaker?

The gossip is an abomination to The Lord, the one who repeats something about another person doesn’t matter if it’s true or a rumor?

 

Here is a fact of life that You can count on “Someone who talks about someone else to you, talks about you to someone else”

No one likes being around a gossip, they are always a person with very low self-esteem, they can’t be trusted?

 

This is something we all need to work on myself included?

 

We are our brothers keeper, we are commanded to love and that means not talking about others in a derogatory way?

 

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943


Keywords
psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy