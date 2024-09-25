The Gossip Killer of Good Friends

Want to know the quickest way to kill a good friendship, allow a gossip into the mix? Always remember the one who talks about others also talks about You.

As a Child of God you are called to be a peacemaker and if you take that seriously Jesus says you will be blessed.

The one that God says is an abomination is the one sows discord among brethren, the opposite of a peacemaker?

The gossip is an abomination to The Lord, the one who repeats something about another person doesn’t matter if it’s true or a rumor?

Here is a fact of life that You can count on “Someone who talks about someone else to you, talks about you to someone else”

No one likes being around a gossip, they are always a person with very low self-esteem, they can’t be trusted?

This is something we all need to work on myself included?

We are our brothers keeper, we are commanded to love and that means not talking about others in a derogatory way?

