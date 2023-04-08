France 🇫🇷 Viva La France.

France 🇫🇷





Vive La France





After Years of Being Pillaged by The Communist-Globalist Regime Co-Opted by The W.E.F and U.N;



The French Have Decided They Have No Choice but to Fight Back Otherwise President Macunt Will Enslave Them into a Communist-Dystopian Miserable Existence.





Follow on Telegram.



@WorldWideFreedomRallies



@Freedom_Warriors



@RawTruth777



@DismantlingTheCabal



@MainBeachMedia



↗️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️↖️





Join Roobs Flyers



http://roobsflyers.com/



Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers



Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers



Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08



Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs



Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers



Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine



Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers



Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library



Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



All rights reserved.

