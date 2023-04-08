France 🇫🇷 Viva La France.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
France 🇫🇷
After Years of Being Pillaged by The Communist-Globalist Regime Co-Opted by The W.E.F and U.N;
The French Have Decided They Have No Choice but to Fight Back Otherwise President Macunt Will Enslave Them into a Communist-Dystopian Miserable Existence.
Follow on Telegram.
@WorldWideFreedomRallies
@Freedom_Warriors
@RawTruth777
@DismantlingTheCabal
@MainBeachMedia
↗️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️↖️
Join Roobs Flyers
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.