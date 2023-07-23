BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bases 132 Sarah Adams Part 2- Bringing The Light
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
210 views • 07/23/2023

Sarah Adams, gives an enlightened second interview, with the Bases Project, and mentions her former partner, the late Max Spiers.  Max was assassinated in 2016. It's taken this long to be able to discuss him, as he seems to be present.... We feature some good moments with Max and Sarah, in Canterbury. 

Sarah explains many things, but that by bringing in the light, you are able to face and refute the so called 'New World Order' Dark Forces agenda being forced on us by the "Cabal".

We can face them down.

Sarah has vital informed "Bring in the Light" to deal with the multiple issues we now face.

Max was recorded in a heavily trailed, by agents, on a day in Canterbury,circa 2015, with Sarah Part of the Bases 27 series.

The Bases Project is now moving to BasesTV, for wider subscription based investigations.

Keywords
nwosupersoldiermax-spierssarah-adamsbasestv
