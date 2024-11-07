14 – Christ is the new kind of man in the new creation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colossians 1:13 tells us that God delivered us from the power of darkness, and He translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son who is our Lord Jesus Christ whom God raised from the dead. The resurrected Christ has his new heavenly spiritual body - he is the new kind of man, the firstborn of all of God's new creation.