Massive Dust Cloud to Hit South US; Another Round of Suspicious Canadian Smoke Will Cover Northeast

- NOAA's weather satellites have spotted two dust plumes. The first is over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico. There's an even larger one behind it.AccuWeather meteorologists forecast coastal areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama will be impacted by the dust and worsen air quality.
Dust clouds in the southern US, while smoke invades the northern US. Prepare for a continuation of corporate media pushing climate apocalypse headlines, some of which have been labeled as 'nonsense' even by a Wall Street Journal editorial titled, "Hottest Days Ever? Don't Believe It." #Breaking #News
Giant Dust Cloud In South US; Another Round Of Canadian Wildfire Smoke In Northeast
