Defending The Village with Gnome Rangers in the Swamp against Trolls | Day 16 Achievements, Maybe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video, I play the amazing (village) tower defense game known as Gnomes. I select rangers as my defenders and go to the swamp to get the desert unlocked. Will I survive? Watch until the end to find out. Thank you for watching and enjoy the speedy instrumental. Want more videos like this? Let me know in the comment section.