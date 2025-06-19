Dreamfone’s Richie Arthur - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 579

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Richie Arthur, guitarist/vocalist of the alternative pop duo, Dreamfone, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The American Hedonism Tour" with Your Neighbors. Dreamfone is currently supporting their newest single, chaotic.





Fender American Telecaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKWXGo

Fender American Jaguar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyJKra

Kemper Profilers - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjWygx

Ultimate Ears Custom In-Ears - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9Lrg3j

Behringer X32 Rack Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raBQxy

PlayAudio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeBrg6

Universal Audio Apollo Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55xg33

Picks (1.0 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kON0X3

Ernie Ball Power Slinkies Strings (.011) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1bKGX

Sennheiser EW G4 Wireless Vocal Mic - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKWXGL





Film Date - April 16, 2025

Location - Schubas in Chicago, IL





00:00 Introduction

00:25 Guitars

01:37 Rig

05:46 Picks

06:21 Microphone





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





