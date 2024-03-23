Touch for Health Kinesiology | June Tranmer

Tips and techniques from nearly 40 years of working with balancing my own, my family’s and my patients and students energies. No prior knowledge required – suitable for all ages.





Touch for Health Kinesiology is one of the best methods for the general public to listen to their body / mind / spirit and to help themselves to stay well. We ask the body questions in order to determine where the imbalances are in the muscles and meridians and then apply various methods to re-balance the energy to produce optimal health for each individual. It is widely used by many health care professionals alongside their other therapies as well as used in many homes around the world.





The International Kinesiology College keeps the records of all the teachers around the world and all Instructors need to update every 2 years to maintain the standards expected. I started teaching the Self Care segments of Level One of the training online when people were not attending live classes. They have become quite popular, and I have now returned to more live classes in York, England where I live. There will be more online classes coming up and a check-in with previous students to see how they are doing with the techniques.





