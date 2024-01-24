Healing Genesis Reloaded Episode 12
13 views
•
Published a month ago
•
- Explore how Nazi scientists brought knowledge of controlling waterways and studied mass vaccination programs, influencing policies such as the Federal Water Pollution Act and the childhood vaccine program.
- Understand the significance of CRISPR technology, its scalability, and how it facilitated the mass production of mRNA shots, leading to genetic modification on a large scale.
- Learn about the introduction of GMOs and glyphosate in the 1980s and their role as bioweapons, contributing to environmental pollution and impacting human health.
- Hear from Dr. Henry Ealy as he discusses the psychopathic nature of actions driven by dark motives, where individuals justify harmful actions through lies and convince themselves that they are performing a necessary and altruistic service.
Keywords
healingdetoxmedicinepuritykindnesslife-changingnew hope
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos